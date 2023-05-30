Southern Cameroons Crisis: “Victims of genocide and perpetrators cannot live together”

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has said that the Biya French Cameroun regime is the promoter and justifier of genocide throughout Southern Cameroons territory.

Dabney Yerima made the comment during a press briefing in Holland on Monday observing that Ambazonians as victims of the Biya imposed war, cannot sit together with its perpetrators.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader was reacting to a statement from Yaoundé that the Biya Francophone regime was already implementing the so-called special status for the people of Southern Cameroons.

Comrade Dabney Yerima furthered that the leader of the Ambazonia resistance President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe wants no Southern Cameroonian citizen to be a victim of La Republique du Cameroun’s terror acts. “Every Southern Cameroonian has to fight French Cameroun agents as one, if we remain separate, we will continue to be victims of their occupying military.”

The Biya Francophone regime regularly attributes Ambazonia attacks against the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army to suspected separatists.

By Chi Prudence Asong with additional editing from Isong Asu