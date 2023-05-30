French Cameroun:  Boko Haram kills 4 in the Far North

The attack has not been claimed, but authorities in the Far North region believe the assailants to be fighters from the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Heavily armed and unidentified individuals attacked a mixed checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Mora and killed four Cameroon servicemen.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Mayo Sava Division Ngbwa Ludovic Etienne contacted by Cameroon Concord News confirmed the attack and added that two customs officers, a policeman and a soldier were among the casualties.

The assailants made away with two weapons according to the Mayo Sava gendarmerie company commander.

By Fung Achuo in Maroua