Ambazonia Vice President in South Africa, highlights the comradeship between PAC and IG

For the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima and the leadership of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania in the Republic of South Africa, the people of Southern Cameroons and the people of South Africa are comrades in arms.

Yerima was in Polokwane Limpopo, the birth place of the President of the Pan Africanist Congress on May 27, 2023.

The comradeship between the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and people of South Africa was highlighted by the exiled Ambazonian leader.

During the rally held in Polokwane Limpopo, Yerima embraced Marius Moloto and Moloto intend reiterated PAC support for the Ambazonia Interim Government and the Southern Cameroons struggle telling the sell-out crowd that Dabney Yerima was fighting against a very dangerous form of colonialism and needed the support of the people of South Africa.

Comrade Marius Moloto told Yerima and his delegation that PAC identifies with Southern Cameroonians because the members of PAC do not believe it is right for the French Cameroun government to suppress basic human rights in Southern Cameroons under a primitive and cheap design scheme known as special status.

The leadership of PAC went on to tell the South African media that the party did not consider the Ambazonia Interim Government a terrorist group, stating. “If one has to refer to any of the parties involved in the conflict in Southern Cameroons as a terrorist, one might refer to the French speaking government in Yaoundé, because they are the people who are slaughtering defenseless and innocent Southern Cameroonians in their homeland, and we think this is completely unacceptable.”

For his part, Vice President Dabney Yerima said it is important for South Africans all over the world to add their voices to the universal call for Southern Cameroons self-determination and statehood.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Polokwane Limpopo, South Africa