Southern Cameroons Crisis: Norway extends detention of Ayaba Cho

Norwegian courts extended the pretrial detention of Ayaba Cho Lucas by eight weeks in December 2025, pushing the deadline to Feb. 9, 2026. Authorities arrested the Cameroonian-born separatist leader in Oslo in September 2024. The decision places Ayaba Cho into his second consecutive year of provisional detention following a series of extensions.

Ayaba Cho Lucas, whose legal name is Cho Lucas Yabah, faces suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Norwegian investigators accuse him of directing massacre and assassination operations from Norway in Cameroon’s crisis-hit North-West and South-West regions.

Judge Bendik Bang Pedersen justified the continued detention by citing risks of evidence tampering and witness interference if authorities released the suspect. The court argued that these risks remained substantial given the nature and scope of the alleged offenses.

Since December, Norwegian judicial authorities have also expressed concerns over a possible escape attempt, according to Emmanuel Nsalai. Nsalai, an American lawyer of Cameroonian origin, initiated the legal proceedings.

Nsalai said prosecutors could indict Ayaba Cho by Jan. 31, 2026. He added that authorities could base the charges on complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity and or acts of terrorism. A trial could open later this year if prosecutors move forward.

Source: Sbbc