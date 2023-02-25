Southern Cameroons Crisis: Explosions rocks Buea mountain race

Explosions were heard early Saturday after Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, an international athletic competition, kicked off in Buea, the chief city in the Southwest, according to police and eyewitnesses.

The blasts went off in three locations just a few minutes after the race began, Buea police said.

“We lined up along the road to watch the athletes as they were racing. The bomb exploded just along the road. There was smoke and the sound was loud,” Johnson Nfor, a witness, told Chinese media house Xinhua by phone.

“Five athletes were in front of me. Just when I was about to overtake them, the bomb exploded and hit my leg,” Obamissang Dimitri, an athlete who was taking part in the race, told reporters in a hospital where he was rushed to after the injury.

Bomb blasts occur sporadically in Southern Cameroons where Ambazonia Restoration Forces are seeking to create an independent nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Nelly Epupa with files