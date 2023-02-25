Buea Mountain Race: Bombs go off, interrupting the race of hope

Bombs have gone off in the Southwest regional headquarters of Buea today disrupting the Mountain Race of Hope which is supposed to bring hope and promise to the people of the region.

Ambazonian separatists had called for a boycott of the event, advising athletes and the population to stay away from the government-financed event which has no economic value.

Separatists had promised that there would be consequences for those who would not comply with the call for a boycott and they have been as good as their word.

Though no casualties have yet been reported, Cameroon Concord News sources in Buea have said that there is panic all over the city of Buea following the bomb explosions.

According to the sources, many onlookers have simply returned to their homes and some Mountain Race participants have walked away from the race to spare themselves any pain that might come their way.

As at the time of publishing this article, the government had not made any statement regarding the explosions and it is obvious that the Yaounde government cannot provide proper security in the two English-speaking regions of the country where an insurgency has lasted for seven years.

Violence has increased in the two English-speaking regions of the country following the government’s refusal to participate in the Canada-led peace talks and the insurgents are not in a hurry to down their weapons.

Since starting in 2016 due to frustrations resulting from the marginalization of the country’s English-speaking minority, and injustice which has become a cancer in the country, the civil war in Cameroon has already resulted in the deaths of some 10,000 Cameroonians and there is no end in sight.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai