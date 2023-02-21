Southern Cameroons Crisis: Army rescues five hostages in Ambazonia

The Cameroonian army on Saturday rescued five individuals who were kidnapped in the country’s English-speaking region of Northwest where an armed separatist conflict is in progress.

The freed hostages including three women and two men were rescued by its troops in the Tubah locality of the region, the army told the reporters in Bamenda, the capital of Northwest.

Local police said the individuals were abducted by separatist fighters barely a week ago. Some of them were tortured by their captors.

Cameroon has deployed additional troops to the region to secure Senate elections which will be held in the Central African nation next month.

Separatists want to create an independent nation in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

