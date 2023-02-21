Amougou Belinga celebrates his birthday at SED: Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Stripped of their weapons

Nobody in Yaoundé knows for how long he has been connected to Etoudi. However, the expansion of the Anecdote Press Group with the creation of a private television channel Vision 4, Vision Finance Bank, a higher education institute, the establishment of a media house in Paris, France and in the Central African Republic made Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga within a very short period of time one of the most prominent businessmen in Sub Saharan Africa.

The so-called Francophone media guru and business tycoon is also in the news because of his extravagant lifestyle…

Everything changed in Amougou Belinga’s life and things took a dramatic u-turn after January 17, 2023, the date of the kidnapping and brutal murder of Martinez Zogo, a French Cameroun whistleblower journalist who was particularly angry at Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, whom he presented as an embezzler of public funds.

Belinga was a humble man before money came

On the trail of Martinez Zogo’s alleged killers and sponsors, investigators in Yaoundé arrested the CEO of Vision 4 on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The 58 year old Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga has been in police drag-net now for two weeks and for the first time in his life, he celebrated his birthday on February 20 in a cell at the Secretariat of State for Defense in Yaoundé.

The media world is now waiting to see the end of Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group think that one of Etoudi’s powerful men has had a Humpty Dumpty great fall and he will never be back in form.

Mr. Amougou Belinga reportedly has some friends and enemies deep within the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé.

Prominent on the list of friends is General Ivo Desancio Yenwo, the Director of Presidential Security who intelligence sources have revealed helped in making Amougou Belinga a billionaire.

His business empire has also received patronage from Justice Minister Laurent Esso, a senior Biya acolyte.

In the register of enemies of the CEO of the press group l’Anecdote, is the Minister-Secretary General at the presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Galax Yves Landry Etoga, head of the national gendarmerie and Martin Mbarga Nguele, General Delegate for National Security.

By Nelly Epupa with files from Staff Lady Rita Akana