Southern Cameroons Crisis: 5 killed in clashes in Ntumbaw

At least five people have been killed in clashes in the Northwest Region, security sources said on Monday.

Four people were killed Sunday night when armed men raided Ntumbaw Village. Another commercial motorcyclist was also killed early Monday as clashes erupted in several neighborhoods of Bamenda, the region’s capital, a security source said.

“The sad incident in Ntumbaw has left villagers in a terribly painful situation. Losing four of their sons in a single night is hard to bear. In Bamenda, our brave forces have restored stability after the shooting,” the source said.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the killings in the region, which has become notorious for deadly clashes.

Separatist fighters have been operating in Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, regularly clashing with government forces as they seek to establish an independent state in the regions.

Source: Xinhuanet