Douala: Archbishop Kleda urges youths to choose Christ and service

Archbishop Samuel Kleda of the Catholic Archdiocese of Douala in Cameroon has called on young people to commit themselves fully to Jesus Christ, choose wisdom over material success, and reject any path incompatible with the Gospel.

In his homily during the annual Night with Youth on Monday, February 9, Archbishop Kleda welcomed thousands of young people who gathered from across the Archdiocese, describing the event as a divine invitation.

“My dear sons and daughters, you have come from all the parishes, from all the neighborhoods of our diocese of Douala. You have all gathered here for a night of prayer. It is our Lord Jesus Christ who has summoned you here,” the Cameroonian Archbishop said during the event that was held at the courtyard of the Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral of his Metropolitan See.

He told the young people that their presence was a sign of their desire to encounter Christ and to walk with Him in daily life.

“You have watched with him. You have sought to meet him, to know him. At the same time, you have committed to follow him, to become his companions, to become his friends,” he said.

According to Archbishop Kleda, Christ responds to this commitment with openness and love.

“And the Lord opens his arms to you and welcomes you. Thus, you have all committed to live in communion with our Lord. To be with him at every moment of your life,” he said.

Reflecting on the life choices young people face, Archbishop Kleda posed. “You are at the moment when you have to choose. What do you ask the Lord? Only success? Do you ask to be strong and give points to others? No.”

“What you have to give is precisely wisdom. How to live according to the plan of God, according to what God expects of you,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop warned against selfishness and individualism in modern society, saying, “In our world today, we see a lot of people, but rather they are locked up in themselves. They do not think of anyone. They have studied. They work, but they work for themselves.”

“Our Lord asks us that this should not be done. We have to do everything to be at the service of others. To be with the Lord. To serve our brothers. To be their servant,” the Local Ordinary of Douala Archdiocese said.

He cautioned young people against careers and opportunities that distance them from God or compromise their faith.

“In our world, there are jobs that prevent you from responding to the call of the Lord. Jobs that prevent you from being at the service of your brothers,” he said.

Archbishop Kleda warned against accepting wealth at the expense of faith, saying, “Do not choose what is incompatible with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ in return for riches. Reject all of this.”

He clarified that faith does not automatically guarantee work but guides moral choices.

The Archbishop underscored the importance of formation, discipline, and hard work, saying, “You are at the age where you have to accept to be trained, to receive a solid education. A correct professional training.”

He added, “Run away from laziness, learn to work. To work night and day. It does not kill. Work allows you to behave like a child of God.”

“Reject everything that does not allow you to grow according to the will of the Lord. Reject what makes you a slave. Accept to engage in the path that the Lord gives you, the path of perfection. Never sell your body. Never sell yourself,” Archbishop Kleda said.

Source: aciAfrica