Southern Cameroons Crisis: 48 attacks targeted schools in 2024

Cameroon recorded 48 attacks on schools between January and June 2024, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports in a statement released on World Humanitarian Day (August 19). “Such instability affects children’s right to education,” lamented the UN, without specifying where these attacks occurred. However, several international reports revealed attacks by separatist armed groups in the crisis-affected regions of the Northwest and Southwest.

One of the most notable attacks occurred in October 2020 when armed separatists targeted the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, resulting in the deaths of eight students. In February 2022, similar attacks were carried out on the Molyko public primary school and the Catholic college “Queen of the Rosary.”

Since the outbreak of the separatist conflict in 2017, over 700,000 children have been unable to attend school due to the ongoing violence.

The UN also reported 18 attacks on healthcare facilities during the same period.

