Manyu Division: Minister Victor Mengot is the son of promise

As Manyu Division faces leadership issues, it is emerging that without a selfless and responsible leader, Manyu, a division struggling with development issues, will never make any giant strides forward if a young, dynamic and experienced leader does not emerge from the crowd of people waiting in the wings to lead the most difficult political constituency in Cameroon.

While Manyu Division is endowed with many academically bright personalities, it is becoming obvious that academic brilliance alone will not take Manyus to the land of promise. Leadership is key and support for leaders is essential.

Senior political commentators both in Yaoundé and in the diaspora have opined that Manyu needs youthful leadership that is capable of pointing the Division in the right direction. Such leadership should be selfless, determined and audacious if the Division has to head in a different development direction.

Over the last several years, Manyu has not really had its fair share of appointments in government and this has adversely impacted the Division when it comes to development.

Manyu development issues have been compounded over the years by the devastating war of liberation of Southern Cameroons which has ruined many lives, leaving many children in rural Manyu without the education they need to face an uncertain future.

In that crowd of Manyu son and daughters ready to take a top government position to give Manyu a new lease on life is Victor Mengot, currently in charge of special duties at the presidency. As the fighting played out, Mengot did not fold his hands waiting for the government to address all the concerns. Though a victim of the fighting, following the razing of his home in his native Mbijong, Mengot sought peaceful solutions to the problem.

In his own way and in synergy with other Manyu elites, the Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency expressed his opinion on how to address the crisis, sometimes leading peaceful efforts at addressing the problems which has made Southern Cameroons ungovernable, especially in his native Manyu Division. He maintains that solutions to the crisis have to be sought from home – community after community.

“Systematically, we want to tackle the problem from the roots… each community should identify theirs who are taking part in the crisis and find a way to bring them back on the rails,” he said on state media.

He pointed out that a community-centered strategic plan of action had to include monitoring the activities of outlaws and secessionists as well as push through the virtues of dialogue and harmonious co-existence.

Mengot stressed that the government plan is geared towards bringing peace to our villages and communities. He furthered that Manyus know that the people who have been disturbing the peace are our children. “They have been kidnapping, burning houses and structures. Our communities are suffering; the economy of our region has deteriorated to the level where we don’t know how many years we will take to bring back the level it was in 2016.”

But Minister Victor Mengot’s demonstration of leadership did not only end with words. When the Mamfe District hospital was razed, Victor Mengot immediately mobilized the Manyu community in Cameroon and much money was raised to alleviate the pain of the suffering masses. He understood the importance of that hospital to the people of Manyu and behind the scenes; he called on other Manyu elites to join his fundraising efforts.

That was a demonstration of leadership. Though imperfect, Mengot continues to do his best and his leadership needs help from the people of Manyu. Manyus should stand behind Mengot for him to continue displaying such leadership skills which can help give Manyu a shot in the arm.

Perfect people do not exist on earth and only seeing a man’s weaknesses does not bode well for a Division like Manyu whose politicians are already declining in strength and are gradually leaving the political arena due to age.

While other people may be jockeying in Yaoundé to jump into the spotlight, Manyus must understand that those who have the experience of working in government and providing leadership are usually the most appropriate to point the people in the right direction.

Manyu needs development. Its infrastructure is falling apart. The people are looking at their political elite to point them in the right direction. For now, Minister Victor Mengot has to play that role and the people of Manyu should stand by him in the interest of the Division. Seeking to contest his leadership only weakens the Division’s chances of having someone in a key position in government.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with editorial input from Dr. Joachim Arrey