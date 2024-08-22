NYENE MAWN: All roads lead to Belgium

The Belgian capital is where NYENE MAWN, the new Manyu organization has chosen for its launch and all roads are actually leading to Brussels.

Despite threats by the MOHWA leadership to discipline MOHWA members who will be in Brussels for the event, many members of the erstwhile MOHWA Europe are on their way to Belgium.

Speaking to the Cameroon Concord News Group’s correspondent in Western Europe about the event, a member of MOHWA who has walked away from MOHWA Global said that the formation of NYENE MAWN was a welcome relief.

“I am happy that NYENE MAWN will finally see the light of day. As women, we just want to socialize and bring some development to Manyu Division but with MOHWA GLOBAL, the road ahead was bumpy and the waters were permanently murky. The rules were like shifting sands and the organization’s constitution was replaced with the President’s word. I was completely frustrated by such an approach. I hope NYENE MAWN will serve as an example to others,” the lady who elected anonymity said.

“We are in Belgium not just to launch our organization but also to demonstrate how united and effective we can be in organizing big events like this one. Our members have already begun arriving, especially those from Africa and we are really energized,” the lady pointed out.

“I know our launch is a big blow to MOHWA as many people have walked away from MOHWA GLOBAL, but we will do our best not to compete with anybody. We will reach out to other sister organizations when and if necessary, especially when Manyu development is concerned,” she stressed.

Asked about the threats of discipline hanging over MOHWA members like her who are attending the launch in Belgium like the Sword of Damocles, the lady simply said “why end a relationship that is bound to end? If we are already in Brussels, it is because we know what we want. The past is the past and we are focused on the future.”

The launch, which will take place over the weekend, will help the leaders of NYENE MAWN to refine their strategy with a view to solidifying unity within the organization.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group