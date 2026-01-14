Breaking News

Southern Cameroons Crisis: 12 civilians killed, 15 wounded in Ndu

Southern Cameroons Crisis: 12 civilians killed, 15 wounded in Ndu

At least 12 civilians, including women and children, were killed early Wednesday when suspected separatist fighters raided a community in Cameroon’s restive Northwest Region, local authorities said.

Fifteen people were also wounded, two critically, in the attack that occurred at around 5:30 a.m. local time in Mbandfung, a village in the English-speaking region’ Ndu subdivision, Abdou Kanfon Borno, mayor of Ndu Council, told Xinhua by phone.

“The separatist terrorists invaded the Gidado neighborhood of the village, targeting the Mbororo community who live there,” Abdou said. “There were no clashes. The villagers were still asleep. They just opened fire on everyone, including children and women. A respected community elder was killed.”

He condemned the attack and called for calm as authorities investigate.

There have been frequent deadly clashes between separatist fighters and armed Mbororo tribesmen since 2017, when an armed separatist conflict erupted in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top