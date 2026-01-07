Southern Cameroons Crisis: 11 Amba fighters killed in military ambush

At least 11 separatist fighters have been killed in a military ambush in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said Tuesday.

The fighting occurred on Tuesday at about 3:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) when troops ambushed a motorcycle convoy of separatist fighters in Ntabah locality of the region, a security source in the region said.

A soldier was injured in the operation and is receiving treatment, the source said.

Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest have been gripped by an armed conflict since 2017, as separatist groups seek to establish an independent state in the two regions.

Source: Xinhuanet