Sonara seeks refinery know-how in Lagos to curb fuel import bill

Cameroon’s National Refining Company (SONARA) undertook a strategic mission to Lagos, Nigeria, from 20 to 23 January 2026, as part of a benchmarking initiative with the Dangote Refinery focused on the exchange of technical and commercial best practices related to the PARRAS 24 project. The delegation was led by SONARA’s Director-General, El Hadj Bako Harouna, and included several senior executives, notably the acting Commercial Director and the acting Director of Conservation and Logistics.

The visit aimed primarily to explore financing options and strengthen prospective business partnerships between the two refineries, with a view to reinforcing the technical and commercial foundations of Cameroon’s refinery recovery strategy. This mission was part of broader efforts to secure reliable supplies of petroleum products for the domestic market while advancing the country’s objective of achieving greater energy independence.

The PARRAS 24 plan—Acceleration Plan for Restructuring and Rehabilitation Measures to Resume Refining Within 24 Months—was adopted in August 2025. It seeks to restart SONARA’s operations by 2027, following the May 2019 fire that forced a complete shutdown of the refinery and led Cameroon to rely entirely on imports of refined petroleum products.

According to government data released in late 2025, Cameroon imported nearly 1.8 million tonnes of refined petroleum products between January and October 2025. This included approximately 1.6 million tonnes of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, as well as 208,210 tonnes of domestic gas, which increased pressure on foreign exchange reserves and contributed to a widening trade deficit.

The total cost of SONARA’s rehabilitation is estimated at CFA 291.9 billion (around $519 million), slightly below earlier government projections. The programme covers the restoration of critical units damaged in the 2019 fire. Its first phase, scheduled from January 2026 to December 2027, aims to restore the refinery to its pre-fire operational configuration as of May 2019.

Cameroon’s economic policymakers view the successful restart of the refinery as a key lever for reducing dependence on fuel imports, which account for a substantial share of the country’s merchandise import bill and exert sustained pressure on foreign exchange reserves within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

During the Lagos meetings, SONARA’s representatives stressed the importance of establishing a durable and technically sound partnership capable of supporting both the ongoing rehabilitation process and future commercial operations. According to the company’s leadership, such cooperation could help stabilise local fuel supplies and enhance the energy sector’s contribution to Cameroon’s broader economic development.

The benchmarking mission aligns with wider regional efforts to modernise refining capacity and align operational standards with international best practices.

