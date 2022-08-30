Soldiers storm PCC Kumba Church service and arrest worshippers

Soldiers from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) were called by Pastor Mary Wose to a PCC Kumba church service to arrest some worshippers as they clamoured for the resignation of Moderator Fonki Samuel.

The incident saw a team of Francophone BIR soldiers storming into the church premises to arrest Christians.

A local police officer attending the service at the church filmed the moment and shared the clip with Cameroon Concord News.

In the video, Protestants were heard shouting that “We are at church right now and Francophone soldiers called by Pastor Mary Wose just showed up and they are now arresting some Christians, so please pray for us right now.” The BIR army soldiers entered PCC Kumba and stopped the service.

The commander of the BIR elements reportedly walked to the altar and informed the congregation that they received a phone call from the Pastor.

Some of the worshippers were arrested and others asked to leave the church, to pray and worship at home and to wait for a decision from the Moderator who is currently in Germany heading a 5-man delegation to Karlsruhe.

Some of the Christians led a protest march to the paramount leader of the Bafaws Chief Ekoko Mukete.

A church member claimed they are not law-breaking people as he complained to the Bafaw monarch.

By Rita Akana