MOHWA Worldwide: Leading Manyu’s development efforts

The Manyu women’s development and cultural group, MOHWA, has clearly taken the driver’s seat in efforts aimed at driving development in Manyu Division. In conventions which took place in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the women’s unity group is proving that there is strength in numbers.

Over the weekend, MOHWA United States raised some USD 80,000, the equivalent of CFAF 50 million and some of their enthusiastic members are saying that this is just the beginning. The money raised will be sent home for water projects in Manyu Division and for the rebuilding of the Mamfe District Hospital which was burnt down a few months ago. The figures for MOHWA UK and Canada are not yet in but there is a determined effort to change things in Manyu Division.

Speaking about the demonstration of strength by Manyu women worldwide, we had a chat with Dr. Joachim Arrey of the Global Think Tank For Africa who had nothing but praises for these women who are now clearly demonstrating that theirs is also a development-oriented association.

“I have been reliably informed that MOHWA worldwide is changing the narrative. For long, many people thought that these women were just there to show-off their dresses and jewelry, but what happened in Maryland last week has clearly demonstrated that we, the people of Manyu, can count on our women when it comes to developing our Division. I have seen the videos and they speak volumes. The efforts in the UK, Canada and the United States speak for the women’s determination to bring much-needed help to the people of Manyu Division,” he said.

“I have nothing but praises for them. They even liaised with their men to make their effort bigger and better. The results are in, and we must support these women so that they can continue leading us into a new era. Past criticism of this group could have helped to jolt its members into action. I consider those criticisms as a shock therapy. The women are doing well, and I hope Manyu ladies in other parts of the world will join the effort. The women deserve my respect, and I will urge them to keep it up. There is nothing that can defeat a bunch of determined, hard-working and beautiful women if they join forces to achieve something meaningful. I doff my hat to them,” he said.

“However, when organizing such major events, they should also liaise with the media so that their stories can be told. The media can also help to galvanize more support for such a women’s group which has a clear vision and strategy to achieve its goals,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in Mamfe, many people are talking about the new MOHWA which is now pro-poor and pro-action. Many people in Manyu Division are looking forward to seeing those MOHWA-financed projects string out of the ground. The people are full of praises for the women and are very grateful to those who engineered the idea of bringing Manyu women in a massive structure which is enabling them to demonstrate their strength.

Cameroon Concord News also spoke to a Manyu politician in Yaoundé who elected anonymity and he said that he was aware of what was happening in America and that he was very happy that the women have finally decided to take the bull by the horn. He called on Manyu leaders, chiefs, and administrative officials to come up with a Manyu development structure which should be able to drive development on the ground.

“If the Diaspora has decided to give a helping hand to development efforts in Manyu, those of us here in Cameroon should be working with the Diaspora to ensure that our collective goals are realized. We cannot continue to be indifferent to changes taking place around us. The Diaspora is a key development force, and we should use this moment to change the Manyu development rhetoric,” he said.

“I am also urging the men, especially those of EKPE, to demonstrate that EKPE is not just a drinking and eating organization. The number of EKPE members in Cameroon and abroad should help us raise significant amounts of money towards the rebuilding of that hospital,” the politician said.

By Briyan Tambe Ashu