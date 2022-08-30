Biya regime to boost security ahead of school resumption

Public security will be stepped up ahead of school resumption in Cameroon to avoid possible disruptions such as terrorist acts or militant attacks, said Joseph Beti Assomo, the country’s minister of defense, Monday.

“The challenge of securing the start of the school year is now part of our security management purposes throughout the national territory,” the minister said at a brainstorming meeting on the security of teachers, students and schools in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

Schools in Cameroon are set to resume next week, but separatist fighters in the war-torn Anglophone regions have warned that government schools will not be allowed to operate in the areas.

The terrorist group Boko Haram has also intensified attacks on civilians and learning institutions as the country prepares to start a new school year.

Officials said more troops will be deployed to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and schools.

Source: Xinhuanet