Southern Cameroons Crisis: Three BIR soldiers killed in Bafut blast

At least three Cameroonian soldiers were killed Sunday in an attack by separatist fighters in the war-torn Anglophone region of Northwest, security and local sources said Monday.

The attack took place Sunday night in the Bafut area of the region. A military vehicle carrying three soldiers ran on an improvised explosive device planted along a road by separatist fighters, and the explosion killed the three soldiers instantly, according to an army officer in the region.

Separatists also fired a rocket at a military vehicle in the region in an attack over the weekend, with several soldiers wounded, according to an army statement.

Also in the Southwest region, another English-speaking region, the army repelled an attack by separatist fighters on a gendarmerie brigade in Eyumojock, according to security reports.

In the past week, separatist fighters stepped up attacks on military positions in the two Anglophone regions where they attempt to establish an independent state.

