Cameroon after Biya: The dirty games are under way

When Emmanuel Macron, the young French President, visited Cameroon a few months ago, many suspected that he was up to no good.

For many months now, there have been secret discussions at the Unity Palace on who should succeed Paul Biya, Cameroon’s ailing and desperately old President who has been in power for 40 years but has nothing to show for his long stay in power.

As Mr. Biya’s health continues its relentless march towards the tubes, his inner circle is working closely with the French government on the possibility of making Franck Biya, the ruthless dictator’s eldest son, the country’s next president.

According to a source at the Unity Palace who elected anonymity, the plan to hand over power to Franck Biya is almost complete and the French have put their seal of approval on the plan they fear could trigger a civil war in the country.

However, Cameroonians both at home and abroad are not waiting for this vile plan to be put in place before they can start scrambling desperately for a solution.

In Paris, the country’s Diaspora descended on the French National Assembly today in a bid to nip the plan in the bud.

In a video, which has been trending on social media, thousands of Cameroonians could be heard singing “non au pouvoir gré à gre au Cameroun” which translates as “no to a negotiated transfer of power in Cameroon.”

This situation is embarrassing to the French and many of the country’s lawmakers are calling on their government to distance itself from a collapsing dictatorship which is costing the country tons of money and opportunities.

The French know that in the event of a free and fair election in Cameroon, the country’s population will overtly reject any French leaning government and this could cost the French their vast economic interest.

This is a developing story and more will be yours.

By Chi Prudence Asong