Menchum: Fears of another lake explosion haunt communities

Another lake in Menchum Division is threatening to blow up and residents of the region have been packing up and leaving, fearing that what Lake Nyos did in 1986 could also happen in that small locality.

Despite a serious plea by the residents, the Yaoundé government has remained indifferent.

For now, the residents have left their homes and only show up from time to time to harvest their crops when they feel they can do so.

This item is developing