CPDM Crime Syndicate: Ex-convict received at the Unity Palace

Basil Atangana Kouna, an ex-convict and former minister sent to jail for robbing the country of massive financial resources was today seen at the Unity Palace, a place where no ex-convict should be seen.

The ex-convict was recently released following a special order from the country’s president, Paul Biya, on the grounds that the thief had returned CFAF 1.2 billion to the state.

Basil Atangana Kouna was picked up in Nigeria like a common criminal when he presented his diplomatic passport to check into a hotel in Nigeria.

The crook had disguised as a woman to fly out of the country, but landing in Nigeria did not imply that he was off the hook.

He was rapidly returned to Cameroon where he answered for the numerous white collar crimes he had committed when he was the Managing Director of CAMWATER.

A few months after his release, the criminal was received at the Presidency for reasons which are still unknown by the taxpayer.

In decent environments, this ex-convict is not supposed to get anywhere close to the corridors of power.

By Rita Akana