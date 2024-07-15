The Digital Bishop of Buea: How Bishop Bibi is Using Social Media to Evangelize

The Buea Diocese App is Now Available on the Play Store! 📢

Dear Faithful of the Buea Diocese,

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Buea Diocese app, now available for download on the Play Store! This innovative app brings our community closer together, providing a seamless and convenient way to stay connected with all Diocesan activities and updates.

Key Features of the Buea Diocese App:

🌟 News Updates: Stay informed with the latest news and updates about Diocesan activities.

📖 Teachings: Receive inspiring teachings from our Bishop and priests directly on your device.

🎥 Documentaries: Explore insightful documentaries that highlight our faith, history, and community.

🔧 Project Updates: Get real-time updates on ongoing projects within the Diocese.

📢 Announcements: Never miss important announcements and messages from the Diocese.

📅 Upcoming Events: Keep track of upcoming events and plan to participate in our community gatherings.

📺 DMRTV Live: Watch DMRTV live and stay connected with our broadcasts anytime, anywhere.

…and much more!

Our goal is to strengthen our faith community by providing easy access to resources and information. With the Buea Diocese app, you can engage with the Diocese in a meaningful way, deepening your faith and staying informed about all that is happening within our spiritual home.

Download the Buea Diocese App Today:

📲 [Download on the Play Store]. Search Buea Diocese

We encourage all members of our Dioceese to download the app and take advantage of its many features. Join us in this digital journey and let’s stay connected, inspired, and united in our faith.

Blessings.

Directorate of Communication