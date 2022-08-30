Southern Cameroons man killed by Francophone soldier gunfire ahead of daughter’s wedding

A Southern Cameroonian man has succumbed to the gunshot wounds he suffered after Cameroon government army soldiers shot him in Weh, Menchum Division just a week before his daughter’s wedding ceremony.

Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Wum, the chief town in Menchum Division reported that the yet to be identified man was shot by Francophone soldiers in the head as he was walking to the local market near his home in Weh.

The Ambazonia Interim Government confirmed in a communiqué that the 47-year-old suffered a critical injury in the head and succumbed to his wounds as he was being rushed to a hospital in Wum.

The exiled Ambazonian leader Dabney Yerima has been quoted as saying that the 47-year-old was unarmed and was simply heading to the Weh market before being shot.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the father of three had sent out invitations to his daughter’s wedding, scheduled to be held this coming week.

Vice President Dabney Yerima condemned the killing, saying the Biya French Cameroun regime would persist with its acts of terrorism as long as the international community allows Yaoundé to continue to act with impunity.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe also condemned the killing and said, “La Republique du Cameroun seeks to continue with its policy of marginalization and occupation through repeated attacks on Southern Cameroonians and the daily killings of Ambazonia citizens, without being held accountable by the international community.”

According to the Ambazonian Interim Government, the French Cameroun regime has claimed the lives of some 45, 000 Southern Cameroonians since the start of the war in 2016.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai