Rescued at sea in Antigua and Barbuda: 5 Southern Cameroonians escape detention facility

Five Cameroon nationals are at large on the Caribbean Island after escaping from a detention facility where 14 were being held. Initially, nine of the nationals had escaped.

The Ministry of National Security in a statement, provided a timeline of the incident.

On April 26, 2023, nine (9) of the fourteen (14) Cameroon nationals escaped from the detention facility on St Kitts.

By the morning of April 27, four (4) of them have been found.

Five (5) are currently at large and law enforcement officials are continuing the ceaseless quest to locate them.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of the escaped detainees have been asked to contact the nearest police station or law enforcement agency.

The Ministry of National Security has explained why the Cameroonians are still in St Kitts.

It says on March 28, 2023, the St Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard (SKNCG) responded to a call for help at sea. The situation turned out to be a rescue mission for a number of Cameroon nationals who were found alive after their boat capsized after leaving Antigua and Barbuda.

The Cameroonians were transported to St Kitts; provided with medical and psychological care; and detained at a government facility pending repatriation to Antigua and Barbuda.

A total of 17 Cameroonians were brought to St Kitts by the SKNCG on March 28. Regrettably, three of them were deceased, having perished before being rescued.

The Ministry in a statement says that after initially agreeing to accept the repatriation of the other 14 Cameroonians, Antigua and Barbuda has now rescinded this offer, thereby cancelling the pending arrangement.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis says it continues to pursue workable and diplomatic solutions as it is duty-bound so to do.

