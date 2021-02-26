Prominent Manyu business tycoon Data passes away

Prominent businessman and a scion of one of Manyu Division’s oldest business Nchang families, Chief Emoh Daniel Takor aka Data, passed away in Limbe on Thursday.

The business tycoon, apart from being chairman of the Data Electrical Company in Limbe, also headed operations for Data Hotel Mamfe and Data Mamfe Electrical a business conglomerate that has several successful businesses functioning under its umbrella.

Chief Emoh Daniel Takor served as CEO on the management boards of multiple private companies operating under the umbrella of the DATA House.

He was also a militant of the ruling CPDM.

