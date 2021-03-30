President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe says Self Defense Forces should serve as role models for Ambazonian youth

The leader of the Southern Cameroons restoration who also moonlights as President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has hailed all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups who are sacrificing their lives to help free their homeland from French backed French Cameroun occupation, saying Ambazonian Restoration Forces should serve as a role model for Southern Cameroons young generation.

The Southern Cameroons leader made the comment, during a conversation with our Yaoundé city reporter inside the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison.

“Our Ambazonian heroes and Takumbeng mothers who have been martyred by La République du Cameroun (LRC) army soldiers, have sent through their sacrifices an important message to those who follow their path that getting to Buea is now a matter of urgency” Sisiku Ayuk Tabe said.

The Ambazonian leader further sounded a note of caution to the Biya French Cameroun regime saying the acceptance of an enabling environment for ceasefire by the Southern Cameroons Movements should not be interpreted as “victory” by the LRC regime in Yaoundé.

“The people of Southern Cameroons have never admired rogues and it should be known that their disdain for the system of La Republique du Cameroun derives from the corruption and embezzlement that are indeed the hallmarks of the government led by an 88-year-old president” the Ambazonian strongman added saying “the enemies should not be allowed to influence the Southern Cameroons youth and use them to advance their own greedy objectives. We are a dignified, efficient, trustworthy and confident people. We must carry these attributes on us daily.”

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe on a lighter note, expressed regret that there are people who are now being respected in La Republique du Cameroun because of the sacrifices made by Ambazonia Self Defense Groups, but these individuals continue to work against the ideals of those who lost their lives for their homeland.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde





