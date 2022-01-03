President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe represents secret of Southern Cameroons victory-Prof Anyangwe

A Southern Cameroons front line leader moonlighting with the Ambazonia Interim Government says President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe represents the secret of endurance and victory for the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe added that the continued detention of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in the French Cameroun Kondengui Maximum Security Prison is an indication that the Ambazonia’s chief executive remains a danger to the French Cameroun enemy and his time in jail is greater for the war of liberation.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, Carlson Anyangwe showered praises on Vice President Dabney Yerima for the respect accorded in his end of year speech to President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the thousands of Southern Cameroonians currently being held in French Cameroun detention centres.

“For over five years now, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe remains the Southern Cameroons symbol of hope, self-confidence, courage and the secret of endurance and victory in our struggle” the renowned Professor of Law said during a conversation with our London Bureau Chief, Isong Asu.

Professor Anyangwe’s remarks came as the Ambazonia Interim Government began making investment in the Bank of Ambazonia and the Big Rubbergun Project its top priorities.

“La Republique du Cameroun thought that keeping President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his cabinet in jail, the Ambazonia liberation work would be over, but five years have come passed and gone, thanks to that great son of Southern Cameroons, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, French Cameroun is slowly but surely leaving the Federal Republic of Ambazonia,” Carlson Anyangwe told Cameroon Concord News.

In parts of Akwaya, Eyumojock and Upper Banyang in Manyu, Professor Carlson Anyangwe said, the French Cameroun regime were forced to pullout.

“In Ekondo Titi in Ndian, Tatum and Njakiri in Bui, Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards are advancing; in Wum and Weh in Menchum and the Bamenda-Mamfe motorway, the French Cameroun enemy is paralyzed without hope for the future and the anti-colonial current in Southern Cameroons is more prosperous, buoyant and hopeful more than ever before” Professor Anyangwe furthered.

Carlson Anyangwe called President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe an enduring and everlasting personality in Southern Cameroons history.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai