Prayerful condolences on death of Moderator Nyansako Ni Nku

The Primate of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon and other clerics of the Christian Church have expressed their prayerful condolences on the death of Most Revered Nyansako Ni Nku, Emeritus Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC).

The office of the Synod Clerk in Buea, Southern Cameroons said the pastors of the entire PCC were saddened by the news of his passing as he held, over many years, several roles of leadership and responsibility in the PCC and also in the All African Conference of Churches (AACC).

Cameroon Concord News understands that for many years Rev. Nyansako Ni Nku served the PCC faithfully in a number of pastoral responsibilities and was elected president of the AACC in 2003.

“At this sad time for Rev. Nyansako Ni Nku’s family, we pray for all those who mourn him and for the happy repose of his soul,” Leonie Awu a member of PCC Bastos Yaoundé contacted by Cameroon Concord News said.

The Most Revered Nyansako Ni Nku, who was Moderator of the PCC from 1999-2009, was one of the most prophetic voices within the Cameroonian Christian Church alongside the late Roman Catholic Cardinal, Christian Tumi.

In his homilies, he will always say “Quit the stage when the ovation is loudest! Do not leave when the people no longer want you.”

Though he reportedly died in Douala on Tuesday April 27, 2021, Nyansako Ni Nku lived the latter years of his retirement in the South West Region.

No date has been made public for the funeral of the man who raised the profile of the PCC at home and abroad.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





