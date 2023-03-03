Popular Cameroonian singer Corry Denguemo dies aged 45

Former member of the music group “Macase”, Denguemo Louise Corrine, has been announced dead following an illness.

Corry Denguemo as she was popularly known, passed away on March 2, in Paris, at the age of 45.

The music artist and songwriter rose to prominence as the main singer of the “Macase” music group, with which she won several awards including “Prix decouverte RFI”.

She commenced a solo career in 2011.

Denguemo Corrine was born in Oveng in the South region of Cameroon, on 18 August 1977.

Source: Betatinz