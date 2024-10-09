Paul Biya: Why Cameroonians want him to die!

For some time now, news about Paul Biya’s death has been trending and most discussions among the country’s Diaspora focus on Paul Biya, a man who has ruled his country for almost 42 years.

To gain a better understanding of how Cameroonians think about their president, the Cameroon Concord News Group North American editor, Alain Agbor Ebot interviewed some members of the country’s Diaspora who did not spare any punches. Read below!

Elad (Canada): We have been hearing of Mr. Biya’s death for some time now and this is not helping us. I am a Cameroonian who has been living in Canada for over two decades and I have been thinking of returning to my native Southwest region where I intend to undertake some agricultural projects to create jobs in the country, but my return is impossible for as long as Biya is in power. Lots of things have fallen apart in the country due to the lack of proper infrastructure. The country has not got good road infrastructure. The existing roads are not motorable. It is hard doing business in an environment which does not have good roads. There is also the issue of electricity. It is hard to operate in a country where there is no electricity. Cameroon needs an extreme makeover and this can only be engineered by a new regime.

Eyong (Germany): I have been in Germany for almost twenty-five years and I am sick and tired of living abroad. I want to return to my native Mamfe where I can have a more relaxed life. But returning now is almost impossible. Biya has to go for things to improve in Cameroon. His death will be a welcome relief as it may even cause separatist fighters to down their weapons. Biya is the main reason why many of us are living abroad. We love Cameroon but Biya and his gang have messed up the place. He should even resign. He hasn’t got the capacity to rule. I am happy that he hasn’t got much time to be on this planet. If he is not dead now, he will surely die in a few years’ time. He is a very wicked man. He wants to take down the country with him. This is indeed unfortunate!

Nfor Nji (America): That is the news we have been waiting for. Biya is better dead than alive. He is a massive liability to that country. I live in the United States, but I always think of returning to my native Cameroon. I am over 63 years and I would be happy to return to my native Bamenda to help with any reconstruction work. I am a professional engineer and I know a lot about post-war reconstruction. There are many other Cameroonians who hold that retirement will be better back home but how do we return there when nothing works. No good hospitals poorly regulated medical environment. Bad roads, lawlessness, insecurity and no electricity! Cameroon has been run aground by Mr. Biya who was expected to lead Cameroonians to the Promised Land. Biya is a sadist. He is happy inflicting pain on his people. Talk to many Cameroonians in the USA and you will find out that they are not happy living out of their country.

Folefack (America): When I heard of his death, I immediately went online to see if it was true. I even called family members back home who said they were waiting for confirmation. Biya is a millstone around our necks. He has killed Cameroon, triggering a wave of migration. Today, Cameroonians even migrate to places like the Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam and other countries which are even economically worse than Cameroon. Our youths want to leave the country. They hold that salvation will never come from the ballot boxes. Biya’s rigging machinery is well-oiled. Biya is a monster. He does not care about the country. He only wants to die in power. We need a new government comprising dedicated and honest people. Cameroon has a huge Diaspora and there should be a ministry dedicated to the Diaspora. We want to return but what are we returning to. I am tired of living abroad. I left Cameroon in 1985. At that time, things were already falling apart but Biya and his men who are snake oil salesmen kept on telling Cameroonians that they would steer the ship to safer shores. None of that has happened. Today, they are instead making the waters murkier. Corruption, embezzlement, intimidation, violence and chaos have made Cameroon unattractive to investors. It is indeed unfortunate. We need a new leader who will come up with a brand new vision. Our towns are unplanned. Our people are starving. The food grown in rural areas cannot be brought to urban areas due to poor roads. We are indeed in a quagmire. My mind bleeds for that country.

