Paramount ruler of Buea greeted by lively groups during visit to Britain

The Supreme Leader of the Bakweris in Buea His Royal Highness Dr. Robert Esuka Mbella Endeley was greeted by a mammoth crowd and a warm welcome during his first official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Naliomo spoke to prominent Cameroonian elites and community leaders and announced his plan to build a multipurpose cultural centre in Buea the chief city in the South West region. The Buea monarch revealed that the centre will focus on culture, entrepreneurship and innovation, community and intellectual leadership.

His Royal Highness Dr. Robert Esuka Mbella Endeley toured the Midlands, visited Buckingham palace and the Cameroon embassy in London.

On his colourful arrival in the beautiful city of Leicester, the King of Buea was greeted by the welcoming beats of his people led by senior Bakweri notables including William Gobina, Andrew Mokake and Lady Fotabong.

Olivia Ebangha Tambe president of the Manyu Women Association in London UK said she was so proud, so happy and so honoured to meet Chief Endeley V. Olivia Ebangha Tambe furthered that Manyu Women in London were saying through her voice that they respect the king and were paying homage.

The Saturday 17 August Leicester visit witnessed the participation of top Cameroonian entrepreneurs.

His Royal Highness Dr. Robert Esuka Mbella Endeley also spoke in private to a group of leading figures including Prince Julian Ebai, Charles Mambo and the Cameroon High Commissioner HE Fotabong on a range of issues.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files