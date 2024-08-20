Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Canada reaches out to the country’s Diaspora

Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ngole Philip Ngwese, has reached out to the Cameroonian Diaspora, urging his fellow countrymen to contribute to the strengthening of the excellent relations between Cameroon and Canada.

In a press release issued in Ottawa, Mr. Ngwese, a former minister in Cameroon who is waiting to present his letter of credence to Canadian authorities, announced his presence among the country’s Diaspora, underscoring the attention the country’s president, Paul Biya, accords to the country’s Diaspora.

“As you know, the Head of State pays particular attention to the Cameroonian Diaspora throughout the world, and in this regard, is pursuing an all-out policy aimed at giving it its rightful place and closely involving it in the development of our beloved and beautiful country,” the press release said.

“I therefore humbly come to you as a servant of the State to contribute to the strengthening of the relations that exist between Cameroon and Canada,” the release stated.

“I also come to you as a servant of the large Cameroonian community established in Canada, in a spirit of openness, of dialogue, respectful of the differences and divergences of opinion, but concerned above all to preserve a high image of Cameroon in respect of the intangible principles of peace and unity which constitute, among many others, the cornerstone of our national life,” the release said.

“I would like to salute the well-known dynamism of the Cameroonian community in Canada, while urging it to continue to honour our country by observing Canadian laws,” the release concluded.

Mr. Ngwese, known for his humility and discipline, sounded very conciliatory in his message, having understood that there are a few rough edges in the country’s relationship with its Diaspora.

The issue of dual nationality has always been top on the minds of members of the country’s Diaspora and until the government changes its views about dual nationality, the country’s burgeoning Diaspora will continue to be suspicious of the government of Cameroon.

The new High Commissioner, who is laying down a new foundation for the fractured relationship between the government and the country’s Diaspora, especially the Anglophone Diaspora which constitutes the majority of Cameroonians in Canada, understands that he is on treacherous grounds and is prepared to smooth out any rough edges in that relationship so as to enable the Diaspora to play its role in Cameroon’s economic development efforts.

Mr. Ngwese comes to Canada with sound experience in the management of relationships and he is prepared to harness that experience to restore confidence among Cameroonians living in Canada.

Mr. Ngwese needs to be given a chance to deliver that confidence. His message is simple and inspiring. Cameroonians in Canada will have to consider the new High Commissioner as a man of peace who wants to bring everyone into the family again.

Cameroonians across Canada look forward to seeing him soon when he undertakes his meet the Diaspora tour. He should be prepared to deal with the issue of dual nationality which has been at issue for decades.

By Joachim Arrey in Toronto, Canada

arreyjoachim@hotmail.com