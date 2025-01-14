Over 68% of women in Cameroon work in the informal sector

In Cameroon, women show a stronger entrepreneurial spirit than men, especially in the informal sector where most of them are employed. Nearly 7 out of 10 women (68.3%) work independently, compared to 48.2% of men, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

However, the report highlights that most women in the workforce are employed in sectors that require low qualifications. This is mainly due to the gap between the education they receive and the types of jobs available in the labor market.

There are also significant disparities in professional training between men and women. Only 21.6% of women have received professional training, compared to 28.6% of men.

This lack of training limits women’s employment opportunities, keeping them primarily in informal businesses, both agricultural and non-agricultural. In non-agricultural businesses, women make up 54.3% of the workforce, compared to 50.2% for men. In agricultural businesses, women represent 36.6%, while men make up 33%.

Source: Business in Cameroon