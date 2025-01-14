International Court of Justice president named Lebanon’s new prime minister

Nawaf Salam, the president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, has been named as Lebanon’s new prime minister.

Two thirds of the 128 members of parliament nominated the 71-year-old judge for the post – reserved for a Sunni Muslim under a sectarian power sharing system – during consultations with newly elected President Joseph Aoun. Caretaker PM Najib Mikati got nine votes.

The presidency said Salam would return to Lebanon on Tuesday.

His appointment is another blow to Hezbollah, which had sought to reappoint Mikati but ended up nominating no candidate. The Iran-backed Shia Muslim militia and political party has been significantly weakened by its recent war with Israel.

Source: BBC