Cameroon Customs targets CFA95bn in revenue for January 2025
The Directorate General of Customs (DGD) in Cameroon plans to collect over CFA95 billion for the public treasury in January 2025. This amount represents 8.31% of the annual target of CFA1144 billion set for customs revenue this year, according to the administration’s newsletter published on January 6. The largest contributions are expected from the Littoral I and South II customs sectors, which oversee operations at the ports of Douala and Kribi.
The Littoral I sector is expected to bring in CFA59.202 billion, accounting for 62.24% of the January total. This sector remains the country’s main hub for customs revenue. For instance, in November 2024, it surpassed its target by collecting CFA68.044 billion against a forecast of CFA59.975 billion, achieving a performance rate of 113%. The South II sector, based in Kribi, has a January 2025 target of CFA25.221 billion, making it the second-largest contributor to customs revenue.
The Littoral II and South-West sectors are projected to contribute CFA4.486 billion and CFA4.113 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, the North-West sector, still impacted by socio-political unrest since late 2016 like the South-West, has the smallest target, set at just CFA37.1 million for the period.
The 2025 projections reflect a positive trend for the DGD, which exceeded CFA1000 billion in annual revenue for the first time in 2023, collecting CFA1019.8 billion. In 2024, Cameroon aimed to collect CFA1079.9 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year. For 2025, the target has been raised further to CFA1144 billion, up CFA64.1 billion compared to last year’s forecast.
Source: Sbbc