October Presidential Election: Paul Atanga Nji vows tough crackdown

Regional governors have been instructed to identify individuals planning to disrupt the presidential election set for later this year, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji announced during a press conference on March 4. Speaking to reporters, Atanga Nji issued a stern warning: “Troublemakers better watch out.”

This isn’t the first time Atanga Nji has called out so-called “troublemakers,” but his tone has escalated. He vowed to take decisive action, stating, “From today, all disorder, insults, manipulation, spreading of false news, calls for insurrection, and hate messages must stop. These offenses will now be dealt with according to the full rigor of the law.”

Atanga Nji’s firm stance aligns with recent remarks by President Paul Biya, who cautioned young people against being swayed by those seeking to incite unrest during this election year. In the February 10 address to the nation’s youth, Biya said, “I urge you not to pay heed to the siren calls by some irresponsible individuals. Do not let them use you to achieve their evil plans of wreaking chaos in our beloved and beautiful country. Also, do not be swayed by the false and often unachievable promises they try to lure you with.”

Neither Biya nor Atanga Nji named specific individuals or groups. However, Atanga Nji alluded to “corrupt politicians” in his remarks. “To corrupt politicians, I want to say that the administration’s patience is running out,” he declared.

The minister emphasized that these measures aim to ensure a peaceful electoral process. “The 2025 presidential election will take place in calm and serenity,” he concluded.

Source: Sbbc