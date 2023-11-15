Nigerian rapper Oladips dies aged 28

Tributes are pouring in for popular Nigerian rapper Oladips, following his death at the age of 28.

“We are still in shock as we speak,” his management said in an Instagram post.

The cause of death is unclear but the post read he “kept his battles within himself” for two years.

Oladips was a talented musician who rapped about political issues like the ENDSars protests against police brutality.

He also touched on the subject of mental health and depression in his songs.

“His story telling rap was top notch” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Big Brother Naija contestant Hermes Iyele expressed his shock over the young rapper’s death saying: “May God grant the family the grace to carry this grief.”

The rapper was due to release his new album titled SUPERHERO ÀDÚGBÒ (The Memoir) on Thursday. His last single was called Die Young.

Oladips rose to fame when he won a rap competition called the King is Here hosted by Nigerian music giant DBanj in 2015.

Oladips’s death comes a few months after another popular musician, Mohbad, died in September, leading to countrywide protests.

Source: BBC