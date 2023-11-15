“Intelligence sources in Yaoundé have told me Biya is no longer in control” Agbaw-Ebai

Biya’s forty-one year rule has been very chaotic. It has been a mixture of ineptitude and wilful incompetence and chaos. Yaoundé has collapsed and the Editor-in-Chief of the Cameroon Intelligence Report is having a terrible feeling about the political disaster.

Citing two senior intelligence sources familiar with the current situation in Yaoundé, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai noted that the 90-year-old Biya is longer in charge of state affairs.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai revealed during an editorial meeting that he has obtained evidence from people who asked not to be named indicating that Biya is now a thing of the past.

“Biya’s kinsmen from his Beti-Bulu extraction are crippling the state” said one of the people who spoke to Agbaw-Ebai.

Agbaw-Ebai observed that two security officials in Yaoundé have shared intelligence with him on Biya’s health.

Speaking during the meeting, Agbaw-Ebai said the situation in Gabon has sent worrying signals to the gang in Yaoundé that has been pushing for Franck Biya to succeed the father.

“Even the security apparatus of the state is fed up with the many constitutional, legal and electoral changes before and after every elections and the creation of 40 new political parties recently is making matters more intractable” Agbaw-Ebai furthered.

“All the changes being designed to give the Biya family an advantage in the succession process will crash” Agbaw-Ebai concluded.

By Toto Roland Motuba