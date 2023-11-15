Indomitable Lions: Alex Song retires from football aged 36

After a 16-year career at the highest level of European soccer, Alexandre Song has decided to hang up his boots. The former midfielder played for Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti) for the last three seasons.”It’s with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my boots. My journey that began in Yaoundé as a child, playing barefoot and on sand, gave me the strength and courage to succeed,” writes the former Indomitable Lion on his Instagram account.

Song continues.”When I arrived in France, playing for Bastia (2003), I thought I had achieved a miracle. However, that was only the beginning as my journey continued to Arsenal and Barcelona, two of the biggest clubs in the world. So many people have helped me along the way, my wife, my children, my family, my friends, my agent, my coaches and of course all my team-mates, to whom I’ll be eternally grateful,” he concluded.

Sports News Africa