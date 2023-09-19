New York: Minister Mbella Mbella meets OIC Secretary-General

On the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York, His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met on September 18, 2023 with Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

The Secretary-General appreciated the important role played by Cameroon within the OIC framework.

For his part, the Cameroonian Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary-General on the ongoing preparations for holding the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Cameroon next year.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Cameroon and issues of common interest.

Source: OIC