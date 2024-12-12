MTN Group CEO announces huge Cameroon investments

Ralph Mupita, President and CEO of MTN Group, announced multimillion-dollar investments in the telco’s Cameroon operations this week.

Mupita informed key stakeholders of MTN’s commitment to significant investments of $100 million (62.4 billion XAF) in 2025 and $300 million (187.2 billion XAF) over the next three years.

These investments will go towards improving network infrastructure, including advancements in artificial intelligence and data centres.

Mupita and his delegation, along with an MTN Cameroon team led by CEO Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, met with government officials in Yaoundé.

They met with the prime minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, tminister of state, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, minister of posts and telecommunications, Minette LIBOM LI LIKENG, Philemeon P Zoo Zame, the director general of the Telecommunications Regulatory Board, and Mandla Langa, the South African High Commissioner to Cameroon.

The Johannesburg-headquartered telco said: “These high-level engagements underscore MTN’s dedication to fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring a thriving telecom sector, and driving positive change in Cameroon. With these significant investments, MTN reaffirms its role as a leader in the digital transformation and economic development of Cameroon.”

Earlier this year, Mupita indicated that Cameroon, Ghana, and Uganda were critical to Africa’s largest telecom operator, and that it was taking steps to improve its operations in order to maintain robust growth in these countries.

Mupita had this to say: “In our markets portfolio, the priority is to sustain the strong growth in markets like Ghana, Uganda and Cameroon; while implementing the necessary initiatives to turn around the performances in Côted’Ivoire, Rwanda and Zambia.”

Source: itweb.Africa