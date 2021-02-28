Moscow: Gorbachev urges talks to ‘avoid nuclear war’ as US bombers fly over Russian navy

Mikhail Gorbachev, who was the last leader of the former Soviet Union, has called on US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to resolve their differences through negotiation and work towards further restrictions on nuclear weapons as part of efforts to “avoid nuclear war.”

Gorbachev said in an interview with the Russian Interfax news agency on Saturday that the two leaders, who spoke by phone after Biden’s inauguration last month, should meet and discuss to push for further arms curbs.

“I believe that it is imperative that the presidents meet. Experience shows that it is necessary to meet and negotiate,” the 89-year-old former Soviet leader said.

“It is clear that the main thing is to avoid nuclear war. Since such a problem must be avoided, it is impossible to solve it alone, it is necessary to meet. If the desire to achieve disarmament and to strengthen security prevails, so much can be accomplished,” he added.

Tensions escalated between the two sides under former US President Donald Trump, fuelled by allegations of sweeping cyberattacks and a litany of other disagreements over security-related matters and nuclear arms control.

Source: Presstv





