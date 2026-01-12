Morocco start Nigeria build-up after Cameroon win as AFCON semi nears

Morocco resumed preparations on Sunday for its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria, with coach Walid Regragui managing workloads as the hosts target a place in the final.

Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with kickoff scheduled for 9 pm local time, after both sides won their quarterfinals 2 0. Morocco beat Cameroon in Rabat on Friday, while Nigeria eliminated Algeria in Marrakech on Saturday.

Moroccan media reported that Regragui split his squad into two groups, with non starters from the Cameroon match doing technical work on the pitch at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, while starters followed an indoor recovery session.

Source: MSM