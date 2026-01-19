Morocco fans stunned, disappointed as Senegal win Africa title

Moroccan fans walked out of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat in utmost despair as Senegal stunned the hosts in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final in an extra-time thriller.

Many of the Atlas Lions’ supporters had already begun leaving the stands before the final whistle on a cold and wet night in Rabat.

“We cried in the final against Tunisia in 2004, and tonight the same scenario repeats itself. That’s very hard to take,” said Ismail Korradj, 30, speaking moments after the final whistle.

At a cafe in central Rabat festooned with Moroccan flags, the loss came as a major blow.

Still, Morocco “lost with their heads held high”, said Laila Bourezma, 32. “The defeat leaves us with bitterness, but our players gave everything.

Oumaima Boukrab, 34, said Morocco “showed beautiful football throughout the tournament”, adding: “The players were excellent. We salute them and we’re proud of them.”

The North African team were touching distance away from ending a 50-year curse and lifting the cup when they were awarded a controversial last-gasp penalty.

But Senegal’s Edouard Mendy easily saved an audacious Panenka chip by Brahim Diaz, following a lengthy protest by the Senegalese contingent against the penalty decision that led the game being paused for nearly 20 minutes after the players walked off the pitch.

Four minutes into extra-time, Senegal scored the game’s sole goal and stunned the home fans, stripping Morocco of its hopes of winning the tournament for the first time since 1976.

‘Two African countries that won’

Senegalese supporters gathered by the stadium after the game ended to celebrate their feat — a second along with a title in 2021.

“We won, but Morocco is always with us, so it’s two African countries that won,” said 42-year-old Senegalese supporter Abdoul who did not state his last name.

The Senegalese supporters were a smaller fraction compared to the tens of thousands of Moroccans present in the total crowd of 66,526 at the stadium.

But their cheers and joy of winning were felt nonetheless.

“Today, Senegal won. Tomorrow, Morocco will win,” said Salim Bom, another Senegalese supporter. “They’re our brothers and they welcomed us here.”

“We’ve been preparing for this great match for a very long time,” said 43-year-old Senegalese supporter Bassirou Gueye.

“However, there’s a lot of work that CAF (AFCON’s organising body) needs to do regarding the referees.”

When Congolese match referee Jean-Jacques Ndala gave the penalty right at the end of the game, most of the Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest.

Some Senegalese fans at the opposite end of the stadium threw chairs and other objects and attempted to get onto the field of play.

But they were eventually contained by a large barrier of police and stewards, and their anger turned to delight and disbelief when the penalty was saved after the game restarted.

“We’re so happy to have won, but it’s Africa that won,” said Adja Cisse, a 30-year-old Senegalese woman.

“Morocco and Senegal are brothers. The cup belongs to Senegal and Morocco. Long live Africa.”

