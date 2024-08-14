MOHWA: The damage has been done!

Greed is a disease which can destroy a country or community if its leaders do not rid themselves of this illness. This is exactly what is happening to MOHWA which was once a hope-inspiring organization.

MOHWA leaders do not seem to understand that leadership is about selflessness, service and humility. Leadership is an opportunity for any leader to immortalize their names. It is an opportunity to serve humanity and to give back to a community which could have been instrumental in our own growth and development.

MOHWA leaders hold that leadership is an opportunity for them to intimidate their people into submission. They see leadership as an opportunity to rob their own people blind and to use their influence for political purposes.

And this mentality has destroyed MOHWA. The leaders have shot themselves in the foot. Their following has reduced considerably. The organization’s finances have been diminished as donors lose appetite for MOHWA operations.

In Mamfe, there is a mad rush to join EYUMEMA due to the scandal which has reduced MOHWA to an empty shell. MOHWA Mamfe is dead. Its members are converting even when EYUMEMA is not yet firmly established in Mamfe. Young women just like their mothers are begging to join EYUMEMA. They have been disappointed by the MOHWA leadership which has fallen short of their glorious expectations.

In Cameroon, if EYUMEMA decides to include a membership test in its registration process, most Manyu women will sit the exam without complaint.

Following calls from Cameroon from women who want to get registered as EYUMEMA members, the Cameroon Concord News decided to send its reporters to interview a few women in order to gauge the level of enthusiasm to join EYUMEMA and the extent of disappointment with MOHWA, and the women had this to say.

For purposes of anonymity, the Cameroon Concord News has decided to use only the first names of those who spoke to our correspondents.

Lydia, a mother of two who is a small business owner in Mamfe said that: “I was a strong supporter of MOHWA. It hurts me to see that this association is being destroyed by greed and arrogance. I have been reading the articles published by the Cameroon Concord News and they are really overwhelming and devastating. The president of MOHWA should think of resigning or commissioning an investigation into those allegations. Most of the allegations border on money, manipulation and arrogance. A leader is supposed to be humble and selfless but from what I have read so far, the MOHWA president is not a people person. If I were to advise her, I would tell her to resign and let time prove her right. I am really disappointed and I am already thinking of joining EYUMEMA which is already demonstrating that it can deliver some great projects to Manyu.”

In Kumba, the same disappointment was exhibited by a member of MOHWA who is completely overwhelmed by the negative press the organization is receiving due to Comfort Beyang’s greed and manipulation.

“The negative press is not a surprise to me. When members of our delegation returned from the Yaoundé AGM in June, the feedback was totally negative. We were told that Comfort Beyang and Agbor Tambe Martina were very domineering and that put off many delegation members. Even the Bamenda delegation members who attended the AGM were very disappointed with the manner in which things were conducted. The organization’s finances were not discussed and Martina and Comfort were just there to ensure that nothing financial was discussed.

In Kumba, we have already advised our executive not to send a dime to the national branch until the current president and her people resign. For now, nobody is even paying in the CFAF 10,000 that members are supposed to pay when a member dies. This is what greed and manipulation can do to a people.”

But it was really in Yaoundé that a lady who elected anonymity was totally unhinged. She lambasted Comfort Beyang, stressing that she uses her Machiavellian charm to destroy people and endeavors which are supposed to be in the common good.

“I think the Manyu woman has learned that she is not supposed to vote her leaders based on emotions. Comfort Beyang was already a disaster waiting to happen but many women fell for her Machiavellian charm and she is destroying an organization which is supposed to work for the Manyu girl child. Comfort Beyang is supported in this bad behavior by Martina Agbor Tambe, Joan Enow and Pamela Assam TanyiTiku who all behave as if they have massive skeletons in their cupboards. This bunch of women must be expelled from MOHWA if this organization has to rebuild its lost image. Many people are decamping and the hemorrhage is too much to bear.”

According to our sources, Manyu chiefs are coming up with a strategy to get the issue addressed. They want to talk to Comfort Beyang and our source said that they would be urging her to resign because her image and the organization have been tainted.

Our source added that Chief Moses Obenefunde is taking the lead on how to address the issue and many Manyu chiefs are solidly behind him. According to our source, a Senator has also called Comfort Beyang but details about their discussion have not yet filtered out.

The heat is on and Comfort Beyang is slowly breaking down. The scandal has hit her like a ton of bricks and all her rantings are just like the last kicks of a dying horse.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group