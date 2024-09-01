Mkpot village in Manyu: Chief Oruh, it’s true, so please go

Mbi Oruh is one of those corrupt CPDM imposed traditional rulers that shamelessly usurped the chieftaincy thrones of villages, against the wishes of their ancestors and kingmakers, with the sole purpose of promoting and abetting their interests and that of President Biya’s repugnant hegemony.

Cameroon Concord Group had earlier highlighted how after his enthronement as the chief of Mkpot village in Manyu Division, Mbi Oruh on April 2007, confessed to Elvis Tah, a reporter with the Postnewsline, that he was not the right person for the throne and therefore not qualified to be the legitimate chief of Mkpot.

Upon retirement from the position of Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Industries, Mines, and Technological Development, the immediate plan for this self-styled engineer with questionable academic credentials and persona, void of any iota of requisite genuine leadership qualities and ethics of care for his countrymen, was to focus on growing his personal wealth. He resorted to exploitation and extortion from poor and highly vulnerable villagers through various forms of agricultural land grapping and Machiavellian tactics at the expense of the livelihood security, social cohesion and overall growth and development of his village.

1n 2013, the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC) in partnership with the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (UNFAO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) funded a project that aimed to establish and equip four medium-scale palm oil processing centers in Cameroon and one center in the Federal Republic of Nigeria with new technologies that enhance the production capacities of various village groups and cooperatives to 2 tons per hour. Mkpot village in Manyu Division was chosen to be one of the beneficiaries and designated centers for this multimillion dollar palm oil processing optimization and sustainable rural development projects.

Other designated centers that supposedly benefited from the project include Teze/Ngie (Cameroon), Sombo (Cameroon) and Akwa Ibom State (Nigeria). The project with great objectives of improving the management, production and marketing of palm oil as well as engendering the livelihoods and rural economies/development in Mkpot and neighbouring villages carrying out palm oil farming, such as, Ebam, Bakwelle, Afap, Etemetek became Chief Oruh Michael’s piggy bank.

The people of Mkpot have been paying huge amounts of money to this CPDM criminal in order to process their palm oil at a substandard facility representing an oil mill, which he horribly constructed after stealing most of the funds that were meant for the project. Since Mbi Oruh’s palm plantation could not produce enough nuts to meet the production capacity of the mill, he resorted to manipulating poor and desperate famers to sell their farms to him at give-away prices. We of the Cameroon Concord Group are of the opinion that this is shameful, disgusting, disgraceful and so absurd to come from a traditional ruler who is supposed to empower his people and be the custodian of their livelihoods, survival and well-being.

My sources in Manyu hinted that Mbi Oruh used part of the stolen money to invest in real estate in Yaoundé, Buea and Limbe, which today, are his ill-gotten point of pride though living in Yaoundé as an internally displaced chief.

A senior Mkpot citizen residing in Germany told this reporter that some concerned elders are digging deeper and engaging appropriate local and international stakeholders and they will not relent until Mbi Oruh is held accountable for misappropriating rural development funds.

Mbi Oruh is the chief facilitator of summary executions and extrajudicial killings of his subjects and fellow countrymen. We of the Concord Group are reaffirming that Mbi Oruh orchestrated the killings of Mr Orock Thomas Enow, Mr Tambe John Ojongmbang, Mr. Ako Benedict Ako, Mr. Bate Joseph aka Best Joe, Mr Ayuk Peter Nayongoh, Mr Awa Armstrong, Mr Besong Valderama Takor and Manyor Ntui by the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military.

Mbi Oruh Michael carries with him Chief Moja Moja’s shadow in Mkpot. Consequently, he should be in SED for the heinous crimes he committed against civilians in his village.

He is to us in the Concord Group an internally displaced WhatsApp Chief who has now embarked on a new fraudulent scheme of luring Mkpot diaspora to pay millions of Francs CFA supposedly meant for Mkpot development projects into his personal bank account to sustain his lavish lifestyle in Yaoundé.

These days, the Saddam Hussein of Mkpot has not only resorted to fraudulent schemes but has also adopted bullying and quarrelling on all Mkpot whatsApp forums as a policy geared towards suppressing his people.

We think he should step down as the traditional ruler of Mkpot. Chief Mbi Oruh, now we know it’s true, so please go

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai