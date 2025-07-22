Military Court resumes Zogo murder trial after Appeal Court clears roadblocks

The trial into the brutal killing of Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo resumed today at the Yaoundé Military Court, ending a six-month suspension triggered by defence motions.

The case centers on the alleged involvement of members of the Directorate General of External Research (DGRE), Cameroon’s counter-espionage agency, accused of organizing the murder. Key suspects include Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga and Bruno Bidjang, both linked to the intelligence network and accused of orchestrating Zogo’s assassination.

On July 17, the Centre Court of Appeal issued a decisive ruling, rejecting all motions filed by defence lawyers. Judges dismissed challenges to the validity of the proceedings and refused requests to reconstitute the facts, a strategy pushed by the legal teams of Belinga and Bidjang.

Court denies requests from defence and DGRE

The DGRE’s lawyer tried to change the agency’s status in the trial, asking the court to recognize it as a civil party and not as a defendant. The lawyer argued the DGRE should face no civil liability for the killing. However, the court ruled against this, stating that the DGRE, several of whose agents were implicated in the murder, could not be recognized as the victim in this case.

Defence attorneys also raised concerns about procedural flaws in the investigation and the preliminary inquiry. The Court of Appeal rejected these arguments as premature, noting that the court had not yet presented the results of the investigation. Judges promised to address such issues at the proper stage of the hearings.

Bail request denied

Former DGRE director Léopold Maxime Eko Eko requested provisional release, hoping to await trial outside jail. The court denied his bail, finding no valid reason to grant it.

Now that the Court of Appeal has dismissed all objections, the case returns to the Yaoundé Military Court. Judges are set to examine the substance of the case, with hearings expected to start today.

