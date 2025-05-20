May 20: Will the real Biya please come out and meet the Cameroonian people

No one in Yaoundé including those serving the regime can say authoritatively that today’s so-called national day celebration recorded a good parade. But everything went well without any incident.

The world watched a fine military display from a contingent of Nigerian army soldiers in a celebration of national unity that not all political parties were invited.

This was the third time that Cameroonians saw their head of state on duty in 2025. Biya is a president who lives abroad and only goes home thrice a year: on December 31, on February 11 and on May 20 for a fête de je ne sais quoi.

Photos and videos were forbidden!! State television did not show the Cameroonian people when the 92-year-old President Biya got out of his presidential limousine and when he finally took his seat at the ceremonial ground.

Guests were asked to leave their android telephones at home or in a locker that was provided by the Francophone dominated secret service. All this maneuverings were undoubtedly to avoid the public from noting errors between the real and fake Biya. Today in Yaoundé, Biya was so fake that his effigy that was displayed everywhere, showed a figure in his 40s, younger than his son Franck.

Everyone at the May 20 Boulevard today looked like Biya and our Yaoundé city reporter couldn’t tell one from another. It appears the ruling CPDM crime syndicate came up with the idea that every male citizen attending today’s ceremony had to look exactly like Biya.

What makes today’s national day celebration more interesting is that no one had an idea of which of the Biyas was sitting there as head of state. This is going to be a major problem for Cameroonian voters come October! If you are going to cut off the head of a snake, which snake are we talking about?

The real Biya cannot walk, can’t talk and cannot stand for more than twenty minutes! The one million dollar question is: Is the ruling CPDM planning to use an impostor at public rallies in October?

It is still a secret, but the Cameroonian opposition now headed by Barrister Akere Muna has ordered the Chinese to develop a device that can tell the difference between a real Paul Biya and a false one.

Cameroon Intelligence Report does not know when it will be ready, but intelligence forces are well aware that there is no sense killing innocent Cameroonians when it is now evidently clear that Biya will die before October.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai